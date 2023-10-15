Selling Sunset Season 7: Release date, trailer & more

All of the undeniable tension between castmates and jaw-dropping fashion looks have earned Netflix’s Selling Sunset a Season 7. Here’s what we know.

From real estate to fashion to drama, Selling Sunset is the perfect package for reality TV fans.

The show is coming back for its seventh season, which means that there are way more luxurious homes and stellar outfits to witness.

Here are all of the details that have been released about the season so far, including when you can expect to watch it.

Article continues after ad

Selling Sunset Season 7: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 7 was released on October 12 on YouTube. And even though fans have been waiting months for it to finally arrive, the common reaction to the video was that it was pretty disappointing due to the lack of drama spilled.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, it did reveal that there is going to be some tension between Jason’s exes Chrishell and Marie, and that storyline is sure to keep viewers entertained.

Who is in the cast of Selling Sunset Season 7?

Everyone from the previous season is coming back to show off their real estate skills. But, it is worth noting that Heather was demoted to just a guest appearance, which she made sure to throw some shade about. Nonetheless, here is the cast list for Season 7:

Article continues after ad

Amanza Smith

Chrishell Stause

Nicole Young

Emma Hernan

Mary Fitzgerald

Bre Tiesi

Heather Rae El Moussa

Chelsea Lazkani

Marie Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 7: What is the release date?

The seventh season is set to be released on Netflix on November 3rd. It hasn’t been announced by the streaming service if the entire season will be dropped on that day, or if it will be released in installments.



Since there was not a reunion episode for the dynamic sixth season, it’s safe to say that the show will not move forward with reunion segments anymore.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.