Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan sells Harry Styles’ LA home

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan from Season 6 confirmed that she sold Harry Styles’ house in California.

Did you ever guess that Selling Sunset would have a mainstream music crossover? Neither did we.

Grammy Award-winning artist Harry Styles is now a part of Emma Hernan’s real estate resume.

The reality TV star recently closed on Harry’s house, which was located in Hollywood Hills. She officially sold it for $6.7 million. Now that is going to make for a great commission on her own.

Emma just discussed the home and confirmed the sale in a new interview.

Did Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan just sell Harry Styles’ home?

On August 17, Emma spoke with PEOPLE and discussed the sale of Harry’s house.

She said, “This unique, one-of-a-kind home perched just above the Sunset Strip is on to its exciting next chapter,” the statement read. “I am thrilled to close on this truly amazing property as it is such a rare gem in the world famous Hollywood Hills!”

Maybe the show’s seventh season will feature the former One Direction member. Stay tuned when Selling Sunset returns in October, only on Netflix.

While Styles didn’t appear in Season 6, his home was featured in one of the episodes. Emma even revealed that he left some items behind when he moved out of the house.

“He left a lot — like, hundreds of pairs of shoes. Like, heels. I think they’re gone now, but I should probably (find them),” she said in the episode. She hasn’t provided information on what happened to his shoes at the time of writing.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.