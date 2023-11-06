Selling Sunset: What is Nicole Young’s net worth?

Nicole Young is one of the newer faces on Selling Sunset. She’s been a real estate agent for a while before joining the cast, though. Here’s where her net worth stands.

Fans of Selling Sunset are barely starting to grow accustomed to Nicole Young as part of the cast. Her presence on the show is still somewhat new as of Season 6. Although she’s been part of the Oppenheim Group for years, she didn’t appear in front of Netflix’s cameras until recently.

Article continues after ad

Now that she is part of the mix, she’s already been involved in some serious drama with other real estate agents. The biggest drama of all went down between Nicole and Chrishell Stause. When Chrishell accused Nicole of dabbling with illegal substances, things got messy.

Article continues after ad

Nicole went out of her way for drug test results to prove she wasn’t a drug user. Now that the drama between Chrishell and Nicole has started dying down, it’s a great time to do a deep dive into Nicole’s net worth. Here’s how much money she is sitting on.

Article continues after ad

Nicole Young has a net worth of $3 million

According to Ranker via Cosmopolitan, Nicole has a net worth of $3 million as it stands today. She’s been with the Oppenheim Group since December 2014 as a real estate agent selling luxury homes across Southern California.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Her newfound fame on the show makes sense since other cast members have recently exited. As soon as Vanessa Villela, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, and Christine Quinn noticeably said goodbye, space for someone else was automatically created.

Article continues after ad

Although Nicole isn’t technically “new” to the team, she’s someone viewers are still learning more about. As far as her real estate career goes, People reports that she graduated from Baylor University and worked as a marketing consultant before getting into the business of mansion sales.

Article continues after ad

Although she wasn’t a main cast member of Selling Sunset in the past, she still dropped in for several appearances on the show throughout the first few seasons.

In one episode she proudly noted, “I’ve $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue.” This agent is focused and determined when it comes to her money.