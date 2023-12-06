Selling Sunset fans are questioning Emma Hernan’s financial status

Selling Sunset is a show that promotes wealth, abundance, and opulence. Fans are curious about how Emma Hernan successfully fits that narrative.

Episodes of Selling Sunset have become far more interesting since Emma Hernan joined the cast in Season 4.

The ambitious, industrious, and high-vibrational real estate agent is one of the most beloved cast members.

There’s a reason Emma’s amassed more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram! Right now, fans are questioning her financial status. Here’s what people are saying.

The inside scoop on Emma Hernan’s finances

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Emma and her finances. The person who started the thread wrote, “How rich is Emma Hernan? Okay, watching S7E7, and Emma has a private jet? Have I missed something? How is she that rich?”

According to Prestige, Emma is reported to have an estimated net worth of $3 million. In other words, she’s doing well as a real estate agent, reality TV star, and business owner.

Someone responded in the Reddit thread, saying, “[She’s] very Rich. Generational wealth. Her family owns a frozen food company ‘Yankee Seafood’ in Massachusetts. Then she did her own niche with her frozen food spin-off. Hey, she flies private.”

A third user added, “Various articles estimate her wealth at around $3 million and she is routinely listed as one of the richer agents in the office, after Jason and Brett obviously.

“Given her career in real estate, as well as her separate empanadas business and some personal investments, I would imagine this figure is in and around an accurate figure.”

In nearly every episode of Selling Sunset, Emma has proven herself to be a diligent and motivated real estate agent who does everything she can to achieve her goals.

If reports of a $3 million net worth are truly accurate for Emma, her net worth will likely continue building and growing based on her work ethic and determination.