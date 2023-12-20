Selling Sunset fans are begging for Nicole Young’s exit

Nicole Young’s presence on Selling Sunset has some devoted fans of the show feeling disappointed and annoyed.

Nicole Young joined the cast of Selling Sunset in Season 6, even though she was an Oppenheim Group real estate agent for many years prior.

As soon as she snagged screen time, she immediately sparked up the drama with none other than Chrishell Stause.

Since Chrishell is considered Selling Sunset’s sweetheart, viewers are saying Nicole has been rubbing them the wrong way. Here’s what social media has to say.

Nicole Young is bugging Selling Sunset viewers

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Nicole’s attitude on the show, so far. The user who started the thread wrote, “Just started S7 and I wish Nicole never joined the show… Nicole just brings such bad vibes to the whole thing. At least Christine was entertaining!”

Their reference to Christine Quinn revolves around the fact that Christine used to be the show’s “villain.” Now, Nicole is the cast member who’s taken on that label.

Someone else responded with, “I 100%%%% agree with you. I don’t like to watch her at all. And I agree Mary was so much better with Chrishell without Nicole. When she talks with her hands it drives me nuts.”

Another person added, “Yes. I still don’t understand her beef with Chrishell. She said it was for her getting credit on a listing that Chrishell never got commission on. I have read some speculated Nicole was jealous that she wasn’t cast sooner, and Chrishell was.”

Regardless of Nicole’s motives for starting such a messy feud with Chrishell, she hasn’t been well-received by the general public because of it.

Nicole claims she offered Chrishell an apology during the Season 7 reunion — but Netflix producers cut her words from the final edit. If the apology did happen, there’s a chance their feud won’t be so intense in Season 8.