Selling Sunset fans labeling Chelsea Lazkani an “instigator and antagonizer”

Chelsea Lazkani has been a polarizing cast member on Selling Sunset since joining the show. Here’s what fans are saying now.

Some Selling Sunset fans are obsessed with Chelsea Lazkani‘s fashion choices and work ethic in the real estate industry.

Contrarily, other Selling Sunset fans don’t love Chelsea as a cast member based on some of the drama she’s been wrapped up in.

Most recently, Selling Sunset viewers have been labeling Chelsea an “instigator and antagonizer.” Here’s why.

Some Selling Sunset fans aren’t happy with Chelsea Lazkani right now

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Chelsea’s behavior on Selling Sunset. The person who started the thread wrote, “Chelsea is incredibly vindictive and shady.

“You can literally see her getting dopamine hits from instigating between Cassandra and Bre, and it isn’t the first time she’s tried this same tactic with someone on the show.”

Someone else added, “She is an instigator and antagonizer. Once she realized Bre was irritated by Cassandra, Chelsea tried to be her best friend just to spite Bre.”

A third fan wrote, “I said this and people said I was hating. Chelsea is the worst one this season. She’s so jealous of Bre and has a vendetta against her.”

Some Selling Sunset viewers are still supportive of Chelsea despite these negative criticisms. One person chimed in to say, “I think Chelsea is thinking smart. It’s a reality TV show. I think she sees it as her ‘working.’ Stirring up drama for the show.”

From their perspective, it makes sense that Chelsea occasionally gets involved in petty office drama as a way of protecting her position on the show. Reality TV shows have a history of dropping cast members who aren’t interesting enough to watch.

Another viewer who appreciates Chelsea wrote, “I wouldn’t say she’s stuck up. I would say that she is cautious and that comes across as aloof.”

Chelsea will continue sparking controversy on screen since devoted viewers have such contrasting opinions about her.