Selling Sunset fans label Chelsea Lazkani’s sexy food content “cringe” and “amazing”

Selling Sunset fans have questions about Chelsea Lazkani’s sexy food content on social media.

She currently has more than 672,000 followers.

When you scroll through her Instagram feed, you’ll notice several videos of the real estate agent coking and eating food in a seductive manner.

Social media users are a bit confused about her reasoning for creating this type of content – but they aren’t exactly upset about it, either. Here’s what people are saying.

Chelsea Lazkani’s food content on Instagram

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss the sultry food-centered videos Chelsea enjoys posting on Instagram.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Chelsea’s Instagram food posts, please discuss. The food, the mess, the overtly sensual eating, the outfits, the ill-suiting glasses… I’m so confused. All the dribbles, oozes, and lip close-ups, is this fetish content? What sideline is she going for here?”

Several people have joined the conversation with their own opinions. One person wrote, “Honestly, her food looks good! But her kneading bread with those nails did gross me out.”

Another person added, “I truly do not get the point because they’re so unnecessarily sensual. However, she is a grown-a** woman, so I will let her have her moment.”

A third user said, “I love her vids but I I always cringe when I see anyone with long acrylics handling raw meat.”

Many Redditors have revealed that they genuinely appreciate seeing this type of content from Chelsea, though.

One fan wrote, “Don’t ask why, just enjoy them. I personally think they’re hilarious and really well done.”

Someone else chimed in to say, “I have no idea why but I’m like in awe of her cooking skills and beauty and power and I’m just like… gonna sit there and take it all in for a sec haha.”

A third user complemented Chelsea by saying, “Whattt?? I love these videos! they’re incredibly entertaining and the food looks great to me.”

Someone else excitedly added, “Omg. I just recently made an Instagram and don’t follow any of the girls, but I just went to take a look and I’m obsessed. These videos are amazing/hilarious. Love love love.”

If cooking food in a sensual way is something Chelsea plans to continue, there are tons of people willing to follow and support the trend.