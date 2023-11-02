Selling Sunset: What is Chrishell Stause’s net worth?

Selling million-dollar homes and starring in Netflix’s Selling Sunset are two ways to build massive wealth. Here are the other ways Chrishell Stause has gotten so wealthy.

As far as real estate agents on Selling Sunset go, Chrishell Stause has proven herself to be one of the most intriguing women to keep up with. Prior to her job at the Oppenheim Group, she was making a living as an actress in soap operas like All My Children and Days of our Lives.

Things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for Chrishell since joining the Oppenheim Group, thanks to an influx of drama she faced from other agents in the office.

Who could forget about her messy feud with Christine Quinn? Now, it’s time to do a deep dive into Chrishell’s net worth. How much money does she really have?

Chrishell Stause has a net worth of $6 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chrishell’s net worth currently sits at $6 million. Along with being an actress, real estate agent, and reality TV star in one of Netflix’s most popular shows, she’s also an author.

She wrote a book called Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, which was published on February 8, 2022.

Chrishell’s actress label goes beyond her time in soap operas, by the way. Some of the other projects she’s been part of include Scaring the Fish in 2008, The Crimson Mask in 2009, and Hot and Bothered in 2012.

Her work as a real estate agent is certainly part of the reason she has a $6 million net worth, too. According to Entertainment Tonight, she sold seven high-profile homes in 2022.

Keep in mind that the homes being sold by Selling Sunset agents are worth millions of dollars, since they’re located in Southern California inside some of the ritziest neighborhoods.

Thanks to her reality TV stardom, Chrishell is incredibly popular on social media. She currently has 3.7 million followers keeping up with her today. With so much influence and clout, she posts affiliate-based content every once in a while as another method of boosting her net worth.

