Selling Sunset fans are convinced every agent is secretly jealous of Chelsea Lazkani

Is it possible that the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group are collectively jealous of Chelsea Lazkani?

Ever since Chelsea Lazkani joined the cast of Selling Sunset on Netflix, events on screen have been pretty dramatic.

She developed close-knit friendships with other agents in the office like Emma Hernan, but she also started a massive feud.

Her issues with Bre Tiesi are way too difficult to ignore. As of now, fans of the show are convinced that the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are actually jealous of Chelsea.

Selling Sunset fans weigh in on the treatment of Chelsea Lazkani

A Reddit thread has been launched to talk about the way the women at the Oppenheim Group treat Chelsea at work.

The person who started the thread wrote, “Am I the only one who notices how jealous the women are of Chelsea?”

The Redditor listed a handful of examples where they’ve noticed this type of behavior shown on camera. They noted that Amanza Smith was jealous of Chelsea during Chelsea‘s 30th birthday party.

They also thought Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet acted strange toward Chelsea after Chelsea closed on an expensive property.

They mentioned that Heather Rae El Moussa started treating Chelsea badly after Heather’s friendship with Bre sparked up.

The Redditor also noted that despite Emma and Chelsea’s very public friendship, Emma was one of the first people to question if Chelsea was being a b**** behind her back during the office launch party.

Someone else commented on the thread by saying, “I think there’s truth to this. Chelsea is accomplished and has a Master’s. Jason praised her selling skills at the reunion, she’s got a strong TikTok following.

“Her outfits (for good or bad, these women don’t care, it’s all about [the] press) go viral. I do think that as over-the-top as the outfits appear, she is down to earth.”

A third user added, “I could have misinterpreted but I saw Emma do a jealous kind of eye roll when Chelsea pulled out her Birkin at her bday party.

“But I think it would be more jealous of having a rich and doting husband to buy her expensive gifts because Emma can clearly afford a Birkin.”

As of now, none of the real estate agents have openly admitted to being jealous of Chelsea even though fans have picked up on this energy while watching Selling Sunset.