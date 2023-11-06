Jason Oppenheim weighs in on Selling Sunset feud between Chrishell and Nicole

Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young have been feuding on Selling Sunset – and it’s not looking good for Jason Oppenheim as a boss who prefers peace and civility.

The drama on Selling Sunset is never-ending. When Jason Oppenheim decided to hire an abundance of attractive real estate agents to work at his brokerage, he likely didn’t expect that things would get explosive.

Season 6 of the show focused on the feud between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young. Accusations from Chrishell about Nicole dabbling with illegal substances were thrown around.

Since Jason is the type of boss who prefers things to remain civil and peaceful, the feud wasn’t a walk in the park for him. Here’s what he had to say on the matter.

Jason Oppenheim weighed in on Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young’s dispute

According to People, Jason struggled to handle the negativity brewing between Chrishell and Nicole during Season 6. Now that Season 7 is here, it’s clear that these costars still aren’t getting along.

Jason told People that the feud has been “awkward and difficult” to deal with. He went into more detail saying, “I care very much about both Nicole and Chrishell. I deal with a lot of drama and interpersonal conflict between people on and off camera all the time, as a broker of 75 agents and someone who’s on two reality shows.”

Keep in mind that Jason also stars in another Netflix reality TV show called Selling the OC. When drama between coworkers takes place in the real world, there aren’t camera crews capturing every moment as a way of creating more tension and intensity.

Since nearly everything is documented for the real estate agents on Selling Sunset, everyone’s able to look back at older scenes to see what was said about them when they weren’t in the room.

From Jason‘s perspective, it’s best to be a great listener and allow things to play out naturally over time. Based on the treatment of his staff starting back in Season 1, he’s never been the type of boss to intervene in the drama — and that likely isn’t something that’s going to change.