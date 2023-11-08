Dance Moms reunion special: When and how to watch & returning cast

Dance Moms will be back in 2024 for a special reunion, so here is everything we know about the upcoming feature and what to expect from the reality TV show homecoming after all these years.

While Reality TV is a major aspect of the entertainment industry now, there was a time when shows of this nature were few and far between. Particularly those that had a gimmick or focused on a particular world.

Enter Dance Moms, a series that followed a young group of girls who danced competitively for Abbie Lee Miller’s Dance Company. The series, which first debuted in 2011, quickly garnered a massive following.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In large part due to how the show drew the veil back on the world of competitive dancing and the dynamics surrounding the young girls who compete and their mothers who support them through their aspiring dance careers.

The show aired its final season in 2018, wrapping up an almost decade long journey. Since ending, some of the young women from the show, such as Maddie Ziegler and Jojo Siwa, have continued living a life in the public eye and built upon the success of Dance Moms to become influential young figures.

Article continues after ad

Now, the cast will be back for a reunion special of Dance Moms.

Article continues after ad

For those interested, here is when the reunion will be airing and how you are able to watch it when it does drop.

When is the Dance Moms reunion special airing?

Dance Mom’s fans, you’re in luck. The new reunion is set to air in 2024. While an exact date or time is yet to be confirmed, it has been revealed that the cast are currently filming the special.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As a result, there is a good chance the reunion special will air sometime in the middle of 2024.

Who is coming back for the Dance Moms reunion?

It has been confirmed that Ziegler, Siwa, and many of the other stars will be reuniting for a special anniversary edition of the show. The girls posted videos on TikTok of the current filming of the special, sending fans of the series into a frenzy seeing these women back together after all this time.

Article continues after ad

From what has been revealed, it appears that many, if not all, of the main cast members will be back. Including the daughters, mothers, and of course, Abbie Lee Miller herself.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with the confirmed cast for the reunion when it is announced.

How to watch the Dance Moms reunion special

While we don’t know when it will be released, we can tell you how you’ll be able to watch it when the Dance Mom’s reunion does eventually drop. The show will air on Lifetime, the network that the original series premiered on a decade ago.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it folks! Everything we know so far about the Dance Moms reunion special. After more TV and Movie hubs? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s other explainers down below.

Article continues after ad

Stranger Things season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Deadpool 3 | The Umbrella Academy season 4 | White Lotus season 3 | IT prequel TV show | Euphoria season 3 | The Marvels |