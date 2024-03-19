Who are the judges for So You Think You Can Dance Season 18?

So You Think You Can Dance was announced to comeback this March 2024 with Season 18 and a brand-new judges panel! Here are the professional dancers taking the spot this year.

The Fox Network’s most successful and well-known dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance, premiered its Season 18 on March 4, 2024.

The season hit the screens on Monday with an exciting episode featuring young talents and their first day of auditions. Fans were excited to find that Season 18 producers revamped the mentor panel with a decent mix of old and new faces.

The judges’ panel of Season 18 included Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Allison Holker, and Jojo Siwa.

Article continues after ad

Meet the Judges of So You Think You Can Dance Season 18

Comfort Fedoke, a former All-Star, joined the judging panel for the audition round only, and seasoned host Cat Deeley is also set to return this season.

Jojo Siwa

Instagram: itsjojosiwa Dance Moms Alum Jojo Siwa

Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa was chosen to replace the previous judge, Nigel Lythgoe, who was also one of the show’s co-creators featured until Season 16.

Article continues after ad

He left the spot because there were multiple allegations of sexual assault against him, and Jojo was the perfect choice for the SYTYCD judges panel.

The young singer, actress, dancer, and household name, Jojo Siwa, has tons of dance reality TV experience under her belt. She was part of Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer, and America’s Got Talent.

Article continues after ad

Allison Holker

The television host, choreographer, and Dancing With the Stars alum, Allison Holker, would return for another year on SYTYCD.

Allision got her recognition as she was in the line-up during the 2006 season of SYTYCD, where she claimed the crown by landing in the top eight.

Allison will surely bring her expertise of theater and performance arts to the talents joining Season 18.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Disney+ Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars

Maksim’s reality TV career bloomed after his time as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, where he stayed for seventeen seasons. He also bagged himself a win after teaming up with the Olympic ice dancer, Meryl Davis.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, he is one of the show’s most recognizable contestants and a popular professional dancer across the entertainment industry.

In 2023, the Latin–ballroom dancer and choreographer, wishing to switch things up for his reality TV career, joined The Traitors Season 2. But continuing his journey as a dancing mentor he will be debuting as a judge on SYTYCD Season 18.