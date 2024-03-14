Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 full cast

Teen Mom fans have a lot to be excited as some of the show’s top former stars are set to come back with Family Reunion Season 3. Here’s the cast who are joining this season.

The MTV reality program, Teen Mom, originally stemmed as a spin-off of 16 & Pregnant but went on to evolve into a franchise of its own.

Since 2022, Teen Mom: Family Reunion started bringing together fan favorites from across the franchise, and this time the stars will be taken on a getaway trip to Columbia.

Once more, nine stars were announced to return for Season 3 – however, Ashley Jones and Amber Portwood, who were part of the series in the previous seasons were not on the list. They will be missing out on this season due to personal and family problems.

Here are all the stars officially returning this season:

Briana DeJesus

Briana DeJesus started off her journey with the franchise with Teen Mom 3 and later joined Season 8 of Teen Mom 2.

Her relationship struggles were well documented in the series, and at the moment, Briana has three children with three different fathers.

Due to her popularity within the fandom, she became a consistent part of the Family Reunion and will again be joining for Season 3.

Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn Lowell was also among the OG names of the franchise because she joined 16 & Pregnant during its early seasons. On Teen Mom she shared a lot about her struggles with mental health issues and her struggles with the American adoption system.

Her story resonated with the viewers and she became known for her honesty and vulnerability on the show. In 2023, she joined the Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 2 and will continue to Season 3 as well.

Cheyenne Floyd

Floyd already had a strong reality TV portfolio before she joined Teen Mom. She was cast for MTV’s ‘Are You The One?’ in 2015 and later in The Challenge Season 28.

Afterward, she became part of the franchise by joining Teen Mom OG Season 9, where she shared her co-parenting journey with her boyfriend, Wharton. Floyd will continue to be in the Family Reunion for 2024 as well.

Jade Cline

Jade chose to document her teen pregnancy when she joined Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and later Teen Mom 2.

Considered one of the OGs of the franchise, she was asked to join on the very first season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and stayed with the series thereafter.

Kiaya Elliott

Similar to Jade, Kiaya first joined the franchise through Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and later on became a constant part of the show.

She joined the Family Reunion during its 2023 season and will again be joining this year.

Kayla Sessler

Kayla Sessler was also one of the five moms who joined Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant along with Jade and Kiaya.

Consequently, both Kayla and Kiaya joined the Teen Mom Family Reunion at the same time in Season 2 and are choosing to continue their journey.

Maci Bookout

Maci first gained public attention when she was featured on 16 and Pregnant, and then went on to be cast as one of the early cast of Teen Mom.

She announced her exit from the Family Reunion in 2023 but decided to join as a guest this year.

Leah Messer

Leah Messer started off being on 16 and Pregnant and went on to become a successful entrepreneur, realtor, and best-selling author.

Viewers loved her for her vulnerability and candid display of her struggles with mental health, generational trauma, and addiction problems.

After taking a one-season hiatus from Family Reunion in 2023, she was announced to make a comeback on Season 3.

Mackenzie Douthit

The fitness trainer was announced to join the season along with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.

Mackenzie Douthit first appeared on 16 & Pregnant Season 4 and then on Teen Mom 3. This will be her first time on Family Reunion.

The show started airing live on MTV channel on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream it on Paramount+.