Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 cast – Meet the stars

Here are all of the former icons from the Teen Mom franchise who are returning for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2.

MTV is the hub of many reality TV shows, from Catfish to Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! But one series that has been around for years is Teen Mom. While the show ended years ago, spin-offs like Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are a chance for fan favorites to return to their screens.

There are a total of nine mothers returning to the franchise for this season of Next Chapter. Here is who they are and what’s happening in their lives that may or may not be featured in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Maci Bookout

Arguably one of the biggest names from the Teen Mom franchise (evidenced by her four million followers on Instagram) Maci made her TV debut on 16 and Pregnant and has taken fans along the journey of raising her three kids and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards ever since.

Article continues after ad

Jenelle Eason

Speaking of a tumultuous relationship, Jenelle Eason (now going by Jenelle Evans), announced her separation from her husband David Eason. It’s unclear whether their fallout will be captured during this season.

Mackenzie McKee

Even though she has been separated from her husband and father of her children, Josh McKee, for several years, fans can expect him to make a few cameos to display their co-parenting relationship.

Article continues after ad

Briana DeJesus

Briana and Mackenzie used to feud in the past, but maybe during the filming of the second season, they were able to push their differences aside. We’ll soon find out.

Catelynn Baltierra

Mother of four children with her husband Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn hasn’t had an easygoing past few years and a divorce may be on the horizon for the couple.

Leah Messer

Following her real estate license reportedly becoming inactive back in 2023, Leah is back in her reality TV era and going right back to her roots in the Teen Mom world.

Article continues after ad

Jade Cline

Speaking of the real estate industry, Jade is a realtor by day and a reality TV star by night. Maybe she would let Leah join her real estate group one day.

Article continues after ad

Ashley Jones

Not to be confused with the True Blood actress of the same name, Ashley will be appearing in Season 2 despite rumors that she was fired by the network.

Amber Portwood

Based on her past domestic violence charges against her former partner Gary Shirley, it’s a shock that Amber is back on TV, but she’s hoping to shed her controversial past and start over.

Cheyenne Davis

Ever since it was exposed that Cheyenne is the sole person on the deed of her home (which she shares with her husband), there have been some doubts on if the two of them will go the distance.