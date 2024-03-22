The Golden Girls 2024 reboot debunked: Fake Disney series explained

The Golden Girls traveled down the road and back again, but sadly, there’s no reboot coming to Disney Plus in 2024.

Nobody thought a sitcom about four retired women’s everyday lives in Miami was going to be a hit, but 1985’s The Golden Girls proved everybody wrong.

While shows such as Young Sheldon and Virgin River dominate the charts today, the NBC show was a titan of its time, running until 1992.

Seasons 1-7 now have their streaming home on Disney, but there won’t be anymore — here’s everything you need to know about the fake 2024 reboot of The Golden Girls.

Is The Golden Girls 2024 reboot really happening?

No, there isn’t a 2024 reboot of The Golden Girls — or any other kind.

The television Rickroll has come courtesy of Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, which is famed for its coverage of TV shows and movies that are never going to happen.

You may well remember the page for gems including the Knight Rider TV series, Overboard‘s alleged remake, and Ratatouille 2 — which of course, should be Ratatwoille anyway.

Despite the fact that any replacement of the original 1980s cast would likely make the global LGBTQIA+ community furious, The Golden Girls reboot did technically take place straight after the show’s end, titled The Golden Palace. Blanche, Rose, and Sophia all buy and undertake jobs at a hotel after Dorothy’s wedding, with the latter only making a cameo in one episode. It didn’t last for long, but certainly longer than this 2024 remake that we’ll never see.

YODA’s fake press release reads: “GOLDEN GIRLS – 10 EPISODES!!! This June, get ready to laugh until it hurts with Disney+’s brand new series, ‘The Golden Girls,’ featuring the comedic genius of Tina Fey as Dorothy, Amy Poehler as Sophia, Lisa Kudrow as Rose, and Maya Rudolph as Blanche.

“Dive into 10 hilarious episodes where Dorothy and her feisty mother Sophia shake up life in Miami by moving in with the flirtatious Blanche and the sweetly naive Rose. Prepare for a whirlwind of witty banter, unexpected friendships, and the funniest golden era you’ve ever seen — only on Disney+!”

