EntertainmentReality TV

Dance Moms fans praise “under appreciated” Nia Sioux for not attending reunion special

Molly Byrne
nia sioux of dance momsInstagram: niasioux

Nia Sioux appeared on the first seven seasons of Dance Moms but was noticeably absent from the reunion special that aired on Lifetime on May 1.

On May 1, Lifetime aired a two-hour reunion special for the 8-season series Dance Moms. Though popular faces like JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Chloe Lukasiak, and more were in attendance, there was one dancer missing that fans took notice of — Nia Sioux.

After being asked several times why she didn’t join her former castmates, Nia explained to her 9.2M TikTok followers why she didn’t attend the reunion

Firstly, Nia said she initially had no plan to explain her absence because she didn’t want to “start drama,” but after many fans asked, she felt obliged to answer. Nia also didn’t want the extra attention but ended up receiving more than expected by not offering details.

Though fans questioned if it was because she had plans with her sorority or college courses, Nia said with a smile on her face, “The reason is quite simple, I just really didn’t want to do it… it wouldn’t have been an issue, I just didn’t want to do it, and that’s a good enough answer.”

Despite not attending the reunion special, Nia wanted to explain how “grateful” she was for being on Dance Moms. “It’s [Dance Moms] the reason why I have such an amazing life now. Truly, I love my life.”

She then gave her support to the former Dance Moms dancers who attended the reunion. “I love the girls and I’m really happy for them, I’m really happy they get to share how they felt or their experiences.”

After hearing her side, fans of Nia shared their support in the comments of her TikTok, which has over 8 million views. “She said ‘I’m protecting my peace’ and we love it,” said one fan.

“Respect your decision no matter what, you’re such a queen!” wrote another. “No is a full sentence. And we love that you’re doing what you want and loving it,” added someone else.

Though Nia appeared in the first seven seasons of Dance Moms, it’s likely she wouldn’t return for any sort of special regarding the series, as she left because she wanted to “move on” and entertain other opportunities.

Related Topics

dance mom's

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Dance Moms reunion header
Reality TV
Dance Moms reunion special: When and how to watch & returning cast
Eleni Thomas
Khloe and Kim Kardashian
Reality TV
Khloe Kardashian dares Kim to recreate viral KUWTK bag hitting moment
Erica Handel
dani below deck sailing yacht
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Dani celebrated after achieving major career milestone
Erica Handel
Ed and Liz 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé fans claim Ed “never cared” about Liz’s daughter
Erica Handel
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech