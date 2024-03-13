Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 3: Release date, cast & more

The MTV series was announced to have another big family reunion this year with Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3. Here’s everything you need to know before streaming the new season.

Teen Mom started as a spin-off of the MTV show, 16 and Pregnant, and has grown into a huge franchise with several spin-offs of its own.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion was one such spin-off launched in 2022, and similar to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it aimed to feature all the fan favorites from the main series on one screen.

The series was such a success that it spurred two seasons within a year. Season 3 of the series is set to air on March 13, 2024, and here is everything we know so far.

Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 3: Is there a trailer?

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 trailer was released on February 20 on MTV’s YouTube channel.

It was revealed in the trailer that the cast went on a getaway trip to Columbia, along with the fact that this season was going to focus on ‘Love, marriage, and a little bit of drama’.

Where can you watch Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3?

Following the success of the previous seasons, Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 was announced to have 12 episodes this time, which would be more than both Season 1 and 2 combined.

The show was announced to air live on MTV channel on Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET. Afterward, the episodes will be made available to stream on Paramount+, and the season can also be rented or purchased on Vudu or Amazon.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 cast

MTV Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 3 poster

The cast this season will be an exciting mix of the franchise OGs and some of the newer faces. The officially announced list included the names of the following stars: