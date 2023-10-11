Join the Fellowship and pick up these low-price Lord of the Rings MTG decks for Prime Day

You won’t want to miss out on one of the best ways to get into Magic: The Gathering, as this Lord of the Rings-themed starter deck is discounted in a Prime Day deal.

These MTG Universes Beyond: Tales from Middle Earth starter decks have dropped from $35.99 to just $19.99, making it the perfect time to grab them for yourself. Picking up two decks that are ready to go right out of the box is a fantastic way to get started with Magic: The Gathering, especially at almost half their regular price point.

Tales from Middle Earth remains highly a sought-after set, with reprints on the way in time for Christmas. But at a staggering 44% discount, you’ll rarely ever find these Tales from Middle Earth starter decks at such a low price.

These aren’t just cards fit for beginners either. There are some powerful options in these decks, allowing them to either be upgraded further down the line or simply have their best cards repurposed for other decks. No matter your level of experience with MTG, there is no point at which these decks become defunct.

WOTC

Magic’s Universes Beyond line has had an extremely successful year. Tales from Middle Earth is on track to be the most popular MTG set of all time, with huge sales generated in part by the search for The One Ring.

With the intent being for Universes Beyond to reach players that would normally have little interest in MTG, it has succeeded on all fronts. The hugely enduring pop-culture appeal of The Lord of the Rings has drawn in many new and lapsed players. With a starter product aimed squarely at LOTR fans, now could be the best time possible to pick up these decks and give MTG a try for yourself.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.