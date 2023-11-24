MTG Starter kit hits lowest-ever price at Amazon for Black Friday

These Tales of Middle Earth starter decks are playable, perfect for beginners, and astoundingly cheap thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sales.

MTG has a significant reputation as the grandfather of TCGs. With a game that’s been around – and only growing in popularity – for thirty years, it can be difficult to know where to start. Thankfully, Amazon’s Black Friday deals have provided the perfect entry point for new players.

The Tales of Middle Earth Starter Kit is tailor-made to introduce new players to the world of MTG. Based around Magic’s Universes Beyond crossover with Lord of the Rings, these decks translate some of the most beloved fantasy characters ever into playable cards.

The Tales of Middle Earth starter kit is currently an incredible 61% off at Amazon. This isn’t just a huge deal, it’s the biggest savings Amazon has ever offered on the Starter Kit. With such a huge discount available on an easy-to-understand starter product, now’s the perfect time to get into Magic: The Gathering.

Kick off your MTG obsession with these cheap LOTR starter kits

WOTC

The Tales of Middle Earth Starter Kit comes with two separate decks, each featuring a powerful Rare card and focusing on different aspects of LOTR and MTG gameplay.

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed serve as an excellent face card for one of the decks, effectively acting as a pseudo-Commander. Buffing other creatures and gaining life is an ability befitting this powerful pair.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the other hand, the Starter Kit’s second deck showcases Sauron, the Lidless Eye. This creature can allow players to steal opponents’ creatures and drain their life.

With two excellent and opposing styles of gameplay, this Starter Kit will allow players to find the style of gameplay that most speaks to them as they wade into MTG for the first time.

Featuring two fully playable MTG decks, the Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Starter Kit is everything you need to get started with the beloved TCG. If you’re already an entrenched Magic player, this starter kit is an excellent way to get others into the game, making it a perfect early purchase for the holiday season.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.