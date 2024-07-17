The Brothers’ War is a fantastic MTG set that offers something different in its setting and gameplay, and Amazon Prime Day has made it much easier to take a proper look back at this somewhat overlooked Magic: The Gathering release.

Taking place midway through the Phyrexian invasion arc, The Brothers’ War took modern-day Magic players on a time-traveling trip into the past, visiting one of the most important events in the entire history of the game.

Article continues after ad

The Brothers’ War foregrounds the conflict between the Legendary Planeswalker Urza – before his spark ignited – and his ill-fated brother, Mishra. The two artificers’ conflict would engulf and almost destroy the world of Dominaria forever, and this set features mighty machines, open warfare, and the lurking horror of Phyrexia.

The Brother’s War set bundle can be found as part of the Prime Day deals for 34% off the regular price. This brings The Brothers’ War bundle down to the lowest price that Amazon has ever set it at. These savings will significantly cut down on the bundle’s price, allowing you to look into more of Prime Day’s deals on MTG cards and accessories.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

WotC The Mightstone and Weakstone, and Liberator, Urza’s Battlethopter from The Brothers’ War

This Bundle contains 8 Set Boosters packed with powerful cards, including at least 1 guaranteed Rare or Mythic card per pack. Alongside the Set Boosters, you’ll get a 1 Collector Booster, unique Brothers’ War-themed spindown dice, 40 basic lands, and a promo card.

In great news for fans of Hasbro’s classic series, at least two Transformers MTG cards can be found in this bundle, featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, and many more.

MTG players who love to run Artifacts in their decks will be incredibly well-served by picking up this Brothers’ War bundle. From titanic mechs to legendary Artifacts like The Mightstone and Weakstone, as well as the unique Powerstone mechanic, The Brothers’ War’s Artifacts can supercharge your decks with ease.

Article continues after ad

Best Prime Day TV deals │Best Prime Day Prime Day headphone & earbuds deals │Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals│Best Apple Watch deals │Prime Day 2024 start date & best deals │Best Prime Day not Amazon deals │ Best Prime Day gaming deals│Best Prime Day PC component deals│Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.