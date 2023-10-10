This Prime Day deal will get your whole group into Magic: The Gathering

This can’t-miss MTG Prime Day deal nets you five starter Commander decks with a 23% discount.

For a bundle of five MTG starter Commander Decks, Prime Day is reducing the cost to just $96.37. This is a hugely significant drop from the bundle’s regular price of $125.

At a 23% discount, this bundle is not only less costly than its usual price, but it is significantly cheaper than purchasing all the decks individually. At just $2 shy of its all-time lowest price, this Prime Day deal is incredibly hard to beat. With regular Commander pre-con decks averaging between $40-$50, you’ll struggle to find a better way into the format for multiple players.

WOTC

Magic is the longest-running, and arguably most beloved, TCG in the world. But with such a rich history, and with the volume of product releases only increasing, it can be difficult to know where to start. But now, this Prime Day MTG deal has created a perfect jumping-on point for new players. Each starter deck is fully constructed and playable right out of the box.

Whether your group upgrades these decks or moves on to build their own from scratch, this MTG Prime Day deal is hard to beat as a starting point. If you’re already into the hobby, grabbing the bundle just for yourself gives you five whole decks to switch between at your local Commander night!

