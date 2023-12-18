Rare MTG Lord of the Rings deck gets 30% slashed off before holidays

The Food and Fellowship MTG deck will have you claim victory with hardy hobbits again and again.

MTG’s Tales of Middle Earth is a truly beloved and fast-selling set, setting many records for the long-lived TCG. While many of Tales of Middle Earth’s more popular Commander decks were tricky to find at first, the trickiest – Food and Fellowship – can now be picked up at Amazon.

At 30% off, this is a hefty saving that will allow you to pick up one of the best recent MTG decks in time for the holidays.



Food and Fellowship is widely considered to be among the best Tales of Middle Earth products, and a strong contender for the best Commander deck of the bunch. Where other decks like The Hosts of Mordor and Riders of Rohan go all out with aggressive armies, Food and Fellowship is a much more offbeat – but no less powerful – deck.

Building up a stockpile of Food tokens, keeping your life total high, and fuelling powerful effects with a whole host of Hobbits can ensure an unexpected victory with alarming regularity.

The sheer popularity of Tales of Middle Earth proves that The Lord of the Rings can still capture fans’ hearts and imaginations with ease. The set’s overwhelming popularity has brought droves of new players to MTG, and is sure to make an excellent gift for any fan of Magic of Tolkien.

Pick up this Commander deck right now, and it can either be a great entry point into MTG or a strong addition to any player’s collection.

