MTG Lord of the Rings deck drops 36% in last-minute holiday deal

MTG Tales from Middle Earth is one of the most popular MTG sets of all time, and a Commander deck from the set is on sale right now.

MTG and The Lord of the Rings make a better match than anyone could have dared hope. With incredible cards and Commander decks in abundance, this is a perfect set to look into right before the holidays.

MTG’s Elven Council deck is a whole 36% off the total price at Amazon right now. With such huge savings, this is close to the lowest price that the deck has ever seen. Be sure to snap it up right away and you’ll have a fantastic LOTR last-minute holiday gift ready to go.

Elven Council is a very unique deck in MTG, bringing together two interesting and powerful themes. Many cards in Elven Council revolve around Scrying, an ever-useful ability that allows players to peek through the top cards of their deck and gain greater control over what their decks will be.

Additionally, the Elven Council has a strong Voting theme running through it. Voting is a mechanic that is perfect for social multiplayer formats like Commander and helps to set Elven Council apart from more aggressive Tales of Middle Earth decks like The Hosts of Mordor.

With voting active through cards like Galdriel, Elven-Queen, you can play a much more social game of Magic, building alliances and tearing your opponents down. The elves may hit hard when required, but they can play smart too.

Grab the Elven Council MTG deck as quickly as possible, and you’ll have an excellent gift for any fantasy or TCG fan in your life – or for yourself. With Commander reigning supreme as Magic’s most popular format, there’s no better time to try out the world-famous TCG or add an excellent deck to an existing collection.

