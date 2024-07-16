Planeswalker Party is one of MTG’s most unique and entertaining Commander pre-cons, and this deck is extremely close to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day.

Magic: The Gathering’s Commander Masters set brought style and power in abundance to the game’s most popular in-person format. While the card design of Commander Masters was well-regarded, the set itself courted controversy through pricing issues.

However, Prime Day 2024 is providing the best time to take another look at Commander Masters, with impressive deals allowing players access to these standout cards.

Planeswalker Party is a Commander Masters deck that has received a huge price cut just in time for Prime Day. At a colossal 52% off, these savings exceed the regular price of a whole Commander deck, giving MTG fans leeway to look into even more of the decks and bargains available for Prime Day.

WotC MTG Commander Masters Planeswalker Party: Guff and Leori cards

While other Commander Masters decks like Sliver Swarm or Eldrazi Unbound focus heavily on a single Creature archetype, Planeswalker Party is a more layered experience. You aren’t looking to win with pure aggression here, but building up an unstoppable board that opponents will struggle to pick apart.

For players who prefer tactical, control-based gameplay in MTG, this deck is a must. From finding ways to tax and prevent your opponent from attacking, to repeatable removal and burn damage, this deck is loaded with options to lock down the win.

When Planeswalker Party is operating at its peak you’ll feel in control of a finely-tuned machine with an answer to any play an opponent can make.

By bringing together some of MTG’s best Planeswalker cards, alongside a Commander and new support that can help make the most out of them, Planeswalker Party offers a stylish, powerful deck with a very different playstyle to most of MTG’s Commander pre-cons.

Best Prime Day TV deals │Best Prime Day Prime Day headphone & earbuds deals │Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals│Best Apple Watch deals │Prime Day 2024 start date & best deals │Best Prime Day not Amazon deals │ Best Prime Day gaming deals│Best Prime Day PC component deals│Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.