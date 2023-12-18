Get 33% off this Warhammer MTG commander bundle in holiday saving

It’s not all grim darkness in the 41st millennium, as Warhammer and MTG fans can take advantage of huge savings on this Commander deck bundle right now.

Universes Beyond has significantly expanded on what an MTG release can be in just a few short years. While these franchise-crossing products have seen huge hits in Doctor Who and Tales from Middle Earth, it was the Warhammer 40k crossover that really started to show the best of what MTG’s Universes Beyond could be.

Article continues after ad

Now, just in time for the holidays, you can get your hands on a bundle containing every Warhammer 40k Commander deck for significantly less than their regular price.

Article continues after ad

With huge savings of 33%, this is close to the lowest-ever price at Amazon for these Commander decks. Picking them up now will provide you with an excellent present for any Warhammer or card gamer in your life, especially given the rarity of these products.

Games Workshop/WOTC

Far from a simple cash-grab or quick tie-in, these Commander decks are all excellent Magic products in their own right. Each deck comes with brand new Warhammer-based cards, from Necrons to the forces of the Imperium of Man. That’s not all though, even the reprints

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

These decks have received new art, placing classics like Sol Ring and Arcane Signet squarely within the world of Warhammer.

Article continues after ad

With rare, unlikely-to-be-reprinted cards like Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph shooting up in value, picking up these decks is an excellent investment and a sure way to stock up on rare cards for the future. Get ahold of these Warhammer decks now, and you’ll have an excellent addition to – or beginning of – any MTG collection.

If you click on a product link on this page you may earn a small affiliate commission.