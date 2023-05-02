One of a kind Yu-Gi-Oh card sets series record with historic $300,000 sale

The insanely rare one-of-a-kind Yu-Gi-Oh card for Tyler The Great Warrior has been purchased for over $300,000 in a historic sale.

Trading card games like Yu-Gi-Oh can be some of the most enjoyable strategic experiences players can partake in. There’s nothing more satisfying than completely outplaying an opponent with smart tactics and a couple of lucky draws.

One of the more luck-based aspects of TCGs is getting the card in the first place, as many cards only have a set amount of them released in packs, meaning a powerful or meta deck could set you back a fair amount of money.

However, power isn’t all that’s taken into account when it comes to the price of a card, with the rarity of the collectible being equally if not more important than the card’s strength. This has been proven by the recent sale of the one-of-a-kind Yu-Gi-Oh card Tyler The Great Warrior that just went for over $300,000 USD.

Tyler The Great Warrior is a special card within Yu-Gi-Oh, as it’s the only card that had one copy of it ever printed, making it the rarest Yu-Gi-Oh card in existence. The card was originally created by Tyler Gressle with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Gressle was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer of the liver. They eventually reached out to Make A Wish, who was able to have Gressle meet some of the cast of the show.

Alongside this, Tyler was able to create the card known today, with Yu-Gi-Oh choosing the name Tyler The Great Warrior in honor of them.

The card was put up for auction on eBay, where it amassed over 179 bids, with the card eventually being sold for a total of $311,211 USD. This hefty price tag makes it one of the most expensive cards in the history of the franchise.