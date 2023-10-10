Ultra Rare Pokemon Prime Day bundle will help you catch ’em all

You won’t want to be too late to catch this Pokemon TCG Prime Day deal, which is offering a bundle full of cards with guaranteed rares.

As Amazon Prime Day continues to ramp up, more and more products are seeing significant savings. The Pokemon TCG is the latest game to receive a hefty discount, as this Ultra Rare bundle of singles has had its regular prices slashed.

At a 31% discount, the savings are steep and sure to be well-received. In fact, this is the lowest price that the bundle has ever been featured at on Amazon. If you’re looking to make a Prime Day purchase and are curious about the Pokemon TCG, this could be just the place to start.

The Pokemon TCG has been beloved in the card game community for years, both for the creativity of its design and its affordability with regard to competitively viable decks.

Accessible by kids and newcomers, but with enough sustained variety to keep longtime players invested, this TCG’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down. If you want to fish for rare cards or simply expand your collection, you could do a whole lot worse than this Pokemon TCG Prime Day bundle.

