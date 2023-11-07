Yu-Gi-Oh Maximum Gold box has huge savings for 25th anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh’s 25th anniversary is a real cause for celebration, and Amazon is helping fans get their hands on excellent Yu-Gi-Oh deals like this Maximum Gold box.

Yu-Gi-Oh Duelists across the world are set to celebrate as their favorite TCG turns 25. Even so far out from its initial release, Yu-Gi-Oh has lost little steam, with new products, mechanics, and anime seasons releasing regularly. If you’re a Yu-Gi-Oh die-hard, or a TCG aficionado looking to give the game a try, the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Maximum Gold – El Dorado box is a great place to find value and variety.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Maximum Gold – El Dorado box is usually priced at $22.45, and has dropped to its current sale price of just $17.00. With overall savings of 24%, you’ll rarely see the Maximum Gold box selling at such a cheap rate. While Amazon’s third-party sellers have slashed the Maximum Gold box’s price before, this is close to the lowest rate the box has sold for. Especially compared to its highest-ever price point of $30.

Yu-Gi-Oh’s Gold series of boosters is usually well-received by the fanbase, and Maximum Gold – El Dorado is no different. Featuring new variant artwork and a higher chance at unique rares than the average set, Maximum Gold- El Dorado is one of your best chances to get your hands on valuable reprints from across Yu-Gi-Oh’s storied history. The selection on offer includes cards from archetypes based on fan-favorite anime characters, from Seto Kaiba to Jack Atlas.

The Maximum Gold – El Dorado box contains 4 packs of 7 cards. Each pack contains 2 guaranteed Premium Gold Rares and 5 guaranteed Gold-Letter Rares. When you buy the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Maximum Gold – El Dorado box, you’re only getting the cream of the crop.

With cards ranging from Numerounius support – perfect for fans of Yu-Gi-Oh Zexal – to meta-defining picks like Eldlich the Golden Lord, you’ve got a great chance of netting some truly powerful cards.

