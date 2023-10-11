Keep ’em all safe with this Prime Day card binder for the Pokemon TCG

This Prime Day deal will help you keep your favorite Pokemon TCG cards safe and secure at 20% off the regular price.

At $23.99, this Pokemon-themed card binder is significantly cheaper than its usual $29.99 selling price. As such, there’s never been a better time to get hold of an item that will help protect your card collection.

At 20% off, this is the first time the card binder has ever been discounted! If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your TCG storage, now would be the best time to do it. And even if you have plenty of space already, this discounted item can easily be used for display instead.

CHELSOND/The Pokemon Company

TCG collecting can be both fun and rewarding as a hobby. But as anyone who’s put together enough decks will tell you, it’s often a struggle to find somewhere to store the whole collection. The last thing you want is for your rarest pulls to be lost among the rest of the common cards.

That’s where card binders like this come in. With space for 720 cards, you’re free to store your collection however you choose, whether it’s splitting up and displaying cards by type or simply having somewhere to keep your rarest. With this binder, you’ll have peace of mind and be able to make sure that the gems of your collection don’t get lost in all the draft chaff.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Browse all the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.