Prime Day is one of the best events for TCG fans to pick up rare cards and discounted accessories – but this year, the best discounts aren’t even on Amazon.

Best Buy holds a competing sale during the same time frame as Prime Day, running up to the end of July 17. There are some hefty discounts on key Pokemon TCG products to pay attention to, especially if you’re a fan of the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokemon TCG.

Here, we’ve gathered the top 3 Prime Day discounts from Best Buy, featuring items from Temporal Forces and Paradox Rift.

Temporal Forces and Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Boxes

The Pokemon Company Temporal Forces and Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Boxes.

Both the Temporal Forces and Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Boxes come with a handful of Booster Packs, a stunning promo card, and a variety of useful TCG accessories.

It’s important to note that the Best Buy ETB listings are for randomized boxes only. This means that you won’t be able to pick between Walking Wake and Iron Leaves for the Temporal Forces box, or Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant for the Paradox Rift

Despite the randomized nature of these listings, they’re absolutely worth checking out. Elite Trainer Boxes are usually sold for a price in the realm of $50-60, so nabbing one for $29.99 is a steal.

If you’ve never picked up an Elite Trainer Box before, they’re the perfect way to see the highlights of an expansion set without having to take out a small loan for an Ultimate Premium Collection. They feature a good variety of Booster Packs and TCG accessories that match the theme of the box.

Inside Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Boxes, you’ll find 9 Booster Packs, a promo card, 65 card sleeves, dice, markers, counters, a player’s guide to the expansion, and Energy cards. It’s all themed to match the featured ‘mon, and the $29.99 price point makes both of these boxes great value for money.

Paldea Adventure Chest

The Pokemon Company Paldea Adventure Chest.

When we reviewed the Paldea Adventure Chest, we highlighted how truly unique it felt for a Pokemon TCG product. Opening it is like opening a pop-up storybook, and it’s packed to the brim with Booster Packs and TCG accessories.

More specifically, this box comes with 6 Booster Packs, 7 stunning promo cards, a squishy Pikachu, and a host of game accessories that match the overall springtime aesthetic. There’s even a mini portfolio included, so you can show off your rarest and most valuable cards.

Usually, you’ll find the Paldea Adventure Chest retailing for around $50, so a $27.99 price tag is worth considering. It’s a collector’s item without a doubt, but it’s also ideal for new players who are dipping their toes into the Scarlet & Violet era.

For more Prime Day deals, make sure to have a look at our Pokemon TCG deal hub and Magic: The Gathering deal hub, too. There are plenty of collectible and trading card game deals up for grabs, so it’s worth having a look if you’re a collector or player.

