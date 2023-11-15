Black Friday Pokemon deals 2023: TCG cards, video games, plushes & more

The Holidays and Black Friday are right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to treat the Pokemon fan in your life or grab yourself a treat. So check out these deals on video games, Pokemon TC, and more.

There are plenty of perfect Pokemon gifts out there in the wild, and Black Friday is a great time to hunt for bargains and get yourself some treats without breaking the bank.

Countless stores now stock the Pokemon TCG, while you can also grab yourself Pokemon Scarlet and Violet or Pokemon Legends Arceus if you want to relax with a game over the Holiday break. Whatever you need, be sure to check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Finding the right deals can be tricky, as those looking for video games, plushes, collectibles, and clothing will all need to check different websites.

To help you with this, below are all the different Black Friday sales fans can look out for, and sites that will be worth checking in on as the big sales events get closer in the coming weeks.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday will officially be happening on November 24, 2023.

Black Friday isn’t just a day any more, so those on the hunt for a deal should keep their eyes out all weekend, including Cyber Monday on November 27, 2023.

While some deals are only on a specific date, plenty of online retailers offer discounts over the whole weekend, so you can be sure to save some money whenever you are free.

Best Pokemon TCG Black Friday deals

It’s a great year for Pokemon TCG fans, as the Pokemon TCG 151 set is available everywhere, alongside the recently released Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – Paradox Rift. Plus, desirable older sets such as Silver Tempest and Crown Zenith are still available, and often discounted below launch price. Below are some of the best Black Friday discounts for Pokemon TCG.

Best Buy – Currently has discounts on Elite Trainer Boxes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sets, Pokemon TCG: Pokemon GO, as well as plenty of small gift ideas and booster packs.

Walmart – Big discounts on Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box, Booster Display Boxes, and heavy discounts on older sets like Crown Zenith.

Amazon – A huge variety of products, and discounts on sets from Silver Tempest all the way up to Paradox Rift.

Best Black Friday Deals for Pokemon Video Games

Pokemon fans looking to score hard copies of video games will also want to keep an eye on many websites. Older games are more likely to go on a good sale during Black Friday, making them a great buy for those wanting a physical edition before Scarlet & Violet DLC debuts next month.

Target – Has copies of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Sword, Shield, Let’s Go, Eevee!, Let’s Go, Pikachu!, New Pokemon Snap, and more.

GameStop – Has all current Gen 8 and 9 games as well as older titles for the Nintendo 3DS, DS, Wii, and WiiU.

Best Buy – Has all current Pokemon games and some collector’s edition Nintendo Switch consoles.

Amazon – The Amazon Nintendo Store has almost every Nintendo Switch Pokemon game. Fans may also be able to get a deal on third-party sales of older games.

Nintendo Digital Store – Fans will also want to keep an eye out for the digital download sales happening on the Nintendo Store.

Best Black Friday deals for Pokemon collectibles

While grabbing games and amassing Pokemon Cards are great ways to take advantage of Black Friday, many other fans may be looking for the opportunity to buy cute t-shirts, plushes, watches, or even jewelry. Below are locations that may have good sales on Pokemon collectibles.

Target – Currently stocked with figurines, plushes, board games, advent calendars, Lego kits, and bedroom accessories.

GameStop – Many different plush toys, socks, figurines, and T-shirts.

The Pokemon Center – Currently, there isn’t any news about Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, but the official website is one of the best places to get Pokemon merchandise.

Amazon – The Amazon Pokemon Store has a collection of plushes, Legos sets, Advent Calendars, Pillows, and more.

This guide will continue to update as more Black Friday information becomes available.

