How much is Charizard ex from Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames worth?

Charizard ex is the standout card in the Pokemon TCG: Obsidian Flames expansion, mainly because there are four stunning variants available to find. Here’s what they’re all worth.

It’s no secret that the Kanto region’s Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time, so whenever new Charizard Pokemon cards are released there’s always plenty of hype surrounding them.

The recent Obsidian Flames expansion capitalizes on this fandom by putting Charizard front and center as the mascot of the set, with the type-shifted Tera Charizard ex being the ultimate chase card.

We’ve already rounded up the best cards and most valuable cards in the Obsidian Flames expansion, but right now we’re going to look at the four Charizard ex variations and what their market value is.

The Pokemon Company

Which Obsidian Flames Charizard card is the most valuable?

Although the gold Hyper Rare Charizard ex is technically the rarest card in the Obsidian Flames set, it’s actually the Special Illustration Rare Charizard ex card that’s fetching the highest price at the moment.

This variation of the Charizard ex card got plenty of hype when it was revealed – we even named it the best card in the expansion – so we can only assume that the quality of the card’s design is what’s hiking up its market value past its rarer sibling.

What are the Obsidian Flames Charizard ex cards worth?

Here are the Charizard ex cards in the Obsidian Flames set and what their market value on TCGPlayer is at the time of writing:

Card Number Design Market Value Charizard ex 125 / 197 $32 Charizard ex (Ultra Rare) 215 / 197 $33 Charizard ex (Special Illustration Rare) 223 / 197 $96 Charizard ex (Hyper Rare) 228 / 197 $40

As you can see from the table above, the Special Illustration Rare is going for a significantly higher price than the other versions. Interestingly, the Ultra Rare and standard variations are almost the same value.

Remember that these market values are temporary and will most likely fluctuate over time. Some cards get more desirable over time, while others lose their value – particularly if there are lots of them around.

