Assassin’s Creed board game slashed to lowest-ever price this Prime Day

A remarkable 56% off deal leaves the Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice board game in a more affordable place than ever this Prime Day.

Prime Day has seen a variety of board game deals over the last two days, but this might just be its best. Dropping from $129.99 to just $56.89, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice has gone from a collectors-only item to a game that can be accessed by many more Assassin’s Creed players and board game fans.

Not only are these savings exceptional, but this is also the lowest price at which Amazon has ever offered the Assassin’s Creed board game. A deal like this isn’t likely to come around again for some time, so take a leaf out of the Assassins’ book and dive right in!

There’s no doubt that it’s an incredible time to be an Assassin’s Creed fan. After several installments trying out RPG mechanics and open-world exploration, Assassin’s Creed Mirage sees the series focus on stealth, parkour, and assassination once again.

With Mirage taking the Assassin’s Creed series back to its stealthy roots, now’s a better time than ever to reconnect with the series. If you miss the glory days of Ezio’s Italian adventures, the Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice board is the next best thing. And if the game really grabs you, it’s more than worth checking out this Kickstarter re-release featuring new campaign content. While the Brotherhood may be stealthy, there’s no need to hide your love for Assassin’s Creed with all these options open.