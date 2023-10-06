Pokemon TCG collector’s Van Gogh cards tattered after FedEx delivery goes wrong

Pokemon TCG cards can be a valuable investment if they’re kept in good condition. Unfortunately for one poor collector, their cards were ruined after a mishap with a FedEx delivery.

Pokemon TCG collection is an investment all of its own that can literally net you hundreds and thousands of dollars. Collabs with the likes of McDonalds can drive hype to some weird levels.

Sometimes it even bleeds into other hobbies resulting in $15,000 Charizard skateboards. A more recent merchandising collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum had resellers rioting in their gift shop over limited TCG cards.

Obviously, Pokemon TCG collection has some emotion attached to it so it’s understandable you’d be upset if something happened to cards you’d bought and paid for. Unfortunately for Reddit user u/Mrpuffpuff196, their cards were tarnished thanks to a FedEx drop-off gone awry.

The Pokemon TCG cards that u/Mrpuffpuff196 had ordered were in fact limited edition Pikachu cards from the previously mentioned Van Gogh collab. The full-art cards done in the style of Van Gogh paintings are exceedingly rare following a sellout.

These specific cards are being listed for as much as $385 USD on eBay and there’s a high demand for them. This makes it that much more frustrating for u/Mrpuffpuff196 whose animals ruined the cards when the package was left in their yard.

Unfortunately, users in the comments are split over who is at fault for the situation. “You have animals loose in your yard, what do you expect delivery drivers to do exactly,” one user asked. “They aren’t supposed to leave packages outside gates.”

“If the dogs were visible (which I’d assume they were, or the driver should have taken the package to the door) the carrier should have left a notice,” another user who claims to work in delivery replied. “Absolutely a complaint is necessary.”

The Pokemon Company / Van Gogh Museum I’d be upset if I missed out on Pikachu in a hat.

Whether a complaint is warranted or not, nothing will restore the hyper-limited cards in their current condition. Hopefully, this serves as a warning to collectors with valuables on the way.

It’s not just deliveries you have to worry about of course. Apparently, animals destroying Pokemon TCG cards is a common occurrence.