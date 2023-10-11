No seriously, this Star Wars Funko Pop is down to less than $2 this Prime Day

One of the deepest discounts on Star Wars Funko Pop ever seen this Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day toy deals are going strong on their second day with a particular focus on collectibles. For fans of Star Wars, particularly the shows on Disney Plus, this could be the discount you’ve been waiting for. That’s because this Fennec Funko Pop, from the Book of Boba Fett, is down to an absurdly low $1.49 from its $13 sticker price.

Unsurprisingly, this is the historic lowest-ever price on the Fennec Funko Pop and perhaps the cheapest Funko Pop that we’ve ever encountered from a major brand. While there are literally hundreds of different variations from all ranges of franchises, Star Wars isn’t exactly the most niche the manufacturer has tackled in its many years of operation.

This Funko Pop version of Fennec sports her Book of Boba Fett design complete with black and orange tactical armor and her modified MK sniper rifle. All told, it’s actually one of the better-looking designs for a Star Wars POP vinyl which haven’t always been too kind to the character they are based on.

Fennec Shand is far from a background character in recent Star Wars media, either. She made her debut in Episode 5 of the first season of The Mandalorian and has since appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch. Portrayed by Ming-Na Wen, who was previously famous for voicing Mulan in the movie of the same name, the 59-year-old actor is arguably more relevant now than at any other time in her career.

Arguably, Fennec is now more an established part of Star Wars expanded canon than Cara Dune, who was relegated to a background mention during season 3 of The Mandalorian. If you’ve wanted a cool and absurdly cheap Star Wars collectible on your shelf then this is the time to act.

