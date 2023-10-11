Corsair’s bendable monitor flexes price to 30% off this Prime Day

The new Xeneon Flex monitor from Corsair is a showstopper and really does bend to meet your needs. It’s on sale, making for a very tempting offer.

A new trend for OLED gaming monitors is to make them bendy. Not in the same way that previous ultrawide monitors have done, but physically allowing the user to bend them. Corsair’s latest monitor has hit Prime Day with a substantial 30% discount and it comes with this intriguing bendable screen.

This is one of the only major sales the Corsair Xeneon Flex has been on, nearly reaching its lowest price.

Corsair flexible monitor goes on sale for Prime Day

Corsair

Outside of its flexible OLED panel, the Corsair Xeneon Flex also sports a 240Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. This makes it an impeccable place to jump into esports, along with experiencing some titles in that ultrawide format. The OLED panel will make the colors pop and give you an incredible contrast.

For PC gaming, the G-Sync and Freesync duo combo means you don’t have to be conscious over your choice of monitor because of your GPU either. The panel itself comes in at 45-inches.

When set to curved mode, the Corsair Xeneon Flex has an 800R curve. The curve can even be independently set on either side, for those with weird needs from their monitors.

