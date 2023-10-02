Pokemon TCG launches “My First Battle” set to help fans get into the game

Pokemon TCG has released the “My First Battle” set, a new battle pack that caters to newcomers to the Trading Card Game.

The first Pokemon Trading Card Game launched in Japan in 1996, offering a starter pack for what would become a worldwide phenomenon.

Dozens more card sets have been released in the 25-plus years since then, putting thousands upon thousands of collectible cards in the wild.

With over 50 billion cards produced in Pokemon TCG’s lifetime, it stands to reason that some people may find it challenging to join the fun after all this time. The Pokemon Company’s latest TCG release should help in this regard.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG’s new My First Battle set is available now

On September 29, The Pokemon Company unleashed a My First Battle pack for the Trading Card Game, providing incoming players with a Pikachu and Bulbasaur bundle priced at $9.99. Those interested can order now via the Pokemon Center.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Billed as the “perfect introduction” for young trainers, this package features a streamlined experience designed for two. The new Pokemon TCG battle set’s contents include all of the following:

2 mini decks of 17 cards each

2 playmats

1 rulebook

1 large metallic Pokemon coin

A sheet of damage counters

6 Prize tokens

The Pokemon Company

The My First Battle bundle has arrived just weeks ahead of the Pokemon TCG Classic pack, which will hit stores in November 2023. As the name suggests, the set will include classic cards for the likes of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’ll cost a pretty penny, too, bearing a price tag of $399.99. And, of course, scalpers are already taking advantage, evidenced by eBay listings asking for upwards of $1,000 for a product that’s yet to be released.

Fortunately, younger players should have a much easier time getting their hands on the newly available starter pack.