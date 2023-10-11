Get started with Dungeons & Dragons through these epic Amazon Prime Deals

Ever wanted to give Dungeons & Dragons a try, but without breaking the bank with all the books, dice, and more? Well, Amazing Prime Day has just the deals for you, with these epic starter kits.

Dungeons & Dragons can be a bit complex to get into. There are so many books to buy, tons of Dice to look at, and the rules can often feel like they go on and on. This is where the starter kits and essentials kits come in, providing players with all they need to get into the game, while also allowing them to try the TTRPG for a lower price.

That lower price has just gotten even lower thanks to Amazon Prime Day, bringing the Starter Set, Essentials Kit, and vital Player’s Handbook to a fantastic low price.

Start your Dungeons & Dragons journey for less with these Amazon Prime Deals

Wizards of The Coast

The Players Handbook is a staple for any Dungeons & Dragons player or DM, and with 64% off its original price, Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to snag yourself a book you’ll likely refer back to for years to come.

No matter your age or expertise, sometimes, having an essentials kit like the one available on Amazon is perfect. It comes with character sheets, dice, posters, magic items, a DM screen, an adventure based on Dragon of Icespire Peak, and a shorter rulebook, making it a perfect non-commital taste into D&D.

Then, if you want to fully envelop yourself in the game, the D&D Starter Set is your next best purchase. With 30% off the typical sale price, you’ll get some new dice, an adventure booklet for a campaign called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, ready-to-play characters, and so much more. It’s ideal for a quicker session, or if you’re hosting a first-time game for new players, thanks to the pre-build character sheets.

Browse all the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

