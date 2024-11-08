Best National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day deals 2024: McDonald’s, Popeyes, KFC & more

Oftentimes, when a day is dedicated to a food item, restaurants will have deals for said item and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is no different.

On Saturday, November 9, there will be plenty of franchises offering discounts for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

From McDonald’s to KFC and more, we’ve put together a list of the best fried chicken sandwich deals for foodies looking for a reason to enjoy a crispy piece of chicken seasoned to perfection.

McDonald’s

If using the McDonald’s app, McDonald’s customers will be able to get a McCrispy for $2 without having to make another purchase.

KFC

You’ll need the KFC app for this tasty deal. With a $1 minimum purchase, customers can get a free chicken sandwich.

Popeyes

While using the Popeyes app, customers will be able to get a free chicken sandwich with a $10 purchase. The deal is until November 10.

Shake Shack

While they won’t be celebrating on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, Shake Shack will, however, be giving away a free chicken sandwich on the following day, Sunday, November 10. Customers will have to make a minimum purchase of $10 and use the code “chickensunday.”

Burger King

By using the Burger King app, customers will be able to get a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a minimum purchase of $5.

WingStop

With the code “freesammy,” WingStop customers can get a free sandwich with any chicken purchase until November 10.

Carl’s Jr.

By using the Carl’s Jr. app, customers can get a free Famous Star or chicken sandwich with any $1 minimum purchase.

Chick-Fil-A

From 11 AM until 2 PM on November 9, Chick-Fil-A will be offering a BOGO deal for their chicken sandwiches.

Jack in the Box

While using the Jack in the Box app, customers can get a free Cluck Chicken Sandwich with a minimum $1 purchase.

Apart from this year’s National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, restaurants will also be offering meal deals for retired and active-duty military members for Veterans Day on Monday, November 11.

