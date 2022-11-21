Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Rotom is a returning fan-favorite Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet by popular demand. Here’s where to find a wild Rotom.

A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, the base version of Rotom is a dual Electric/Ghost-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 4 of the series. The helpful little guy has also doubled up as a living Pokedex in the past. The Pokemon resembles a small ghost who’s positively buzzing with electricity.

Below, we’ll cover where you can catch Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well as the various locations where it can be seen zipping around the map in the game.

Where to find Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rotom is most often found bouncing around near the lighthouses at Porto Marinada and Levincia in the West Province (Area 2) and the East Province (Area 2) locations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Check locations close to human settlements if you’re stuck. Rotom likes to hang out near towns and cities.

Does Rotom have an evolution?

Rotom has been around since Gen 4 and, while the Pokemon comes in seven different forms, it is not known to evolve into anything else. This is still the case in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Rotom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

