Where to find Rotom in Pokemon Legends Arceus & how to change its form

Wondering where to find Rotom in Pokemon Legends Arceus? This rare creature and its various forms can be quite difficult to get, but our location guide should help.

Rotom is one of the most unique Pokemon in the Hisui Pokedex. It can change into multiple forms that are based on items of household furniture – like Frost Rotom, which is inspired by the humble refrigerator.

Before you can change Rotom’s form, though, you’ll need to catch one out in the wild. That’s no easy task, as Rotom has a very low spawn rate in Legends Arceus and can only be found in one specific location.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the location you need to visit for the best chance to get Rotom and instructions on how to unlock all of its forms.

Contents

Where to find Rotom in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There’s only one location where you can find Rotom in Pokemon Legends Arcus, and that’s Sacred Plaza in the Coronet Highlands.

We’ve marked Rotom’s spawn location on the Legends Arceus map below:

Although this is the only area that Rotom will appear, it’s never guaranteed that you’ll find one as it has an incredibly low spawn rate. If it doesn’t spawn here, head back to Jubilife Village and return once again.

Advertisement

We managed to find Rotom hiding inside a shaking wooden crate, so keep an eye out for them. If you do see a crate, throw one of your Pokemon at it and be prepared to battle before trying to catch it.

How to change Rotom forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Rotom can change into five additional forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus. To do this, you’ll need to purchase mechanical items from Ginter, one of the merchants in Jubilife Village.

Here are the items needed to change Rotom’s forms:

Rotom Fan (Electric/Flying) – Mechanical Pinwheel

(Electric/Flying) – Mechanical Pinwheel Rotom Frost (Electric/Ice) – Mechanical Cabinet

(Electric/Ice) – Mechanical Cabinet Rotom Heat (Electric/Fire) – Mechanical Box

(Electric/Fire) – Mechanical Box Rotom Mow (Electric/Grass) – Mechanical Circular Saw

(Electric/Grass) – Mechanical Circular Saw Rotom Wash (Electric/Water) – Mechanical Tub

These mechanical items will be sold at random by Ginter, so check back at different times to get them all.

Advertisement

After purchasing a mechanical item, it will appear instantly in your quarters. Approach one and interact with it, where you’ll then be given the option to change Rotom’s form.

Stats for all Rotom forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Here are the base stats for every Rotom form in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Rotom HP Attack Sp. Attack Defense Sp. Defense Speed Unaltered 50 50 95 77 77 91 Fan 50 65 105 107 107 86 Frost 50 65 105 107 107 86 Heat 50 65 105 107 107 86 Mow 50 65 105 107 107 86 Wash 50 65 105 107 107 86

As you can see, all of the altered Rotom forms have superior stats to the unaltered form – except for Speed, which is slightly worse. As a result, we’d recommend prioritizing an altered form where possible.

Rotom form exclusive moves in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Each Rotom form will also learn an exclusive move based on the secondary typing they acquire when they transform, which you can see below:

Advertisement

Rotom Fan – Air Slash

– Air Slash Rotom Frost – Blizzard

– Blizzard Rotom Heat – Overheat

– Overheat Rotom Mow – Leaf Storm

– Leaf Storm Rotom Wash – Hydro Pump

Now you know how to get Rotom, check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles explained | How to get Garchomp | All Unown locations | All Wisp locations | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters | Mass Outbreaks g