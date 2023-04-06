What is Campfire in Pokemon Go & how does it work?

Campfire is a new social app that links up with Pokemon Go, but how does it work? And who can download it? Let’s find out.

Pokemon Go continues to be a hugely popular mobile game, and one of the biggest reasons for this is the community aspect that requires players to do things together like taking part in Raid Battles and completing global challenges.

To help with this, Niantic has created a new social app called Campfire that links up with its various apps including Pokemon Go. If you’re wondering what Campfire is or how to sign up, we’ve got all the answers you need right here.

Niantic

What is Campfire in Pokemon Go?

Campfire is a social app that works alongside Pokemon Go. It allows users to find new friends, share direct messages with people, and join communities to plan ahead for special events in the game.

One of the most important things Campfire will be used for is finding people to take part in Raid Battles with, especially as high-tier Raid Bosses require multiple trainers to take part in order to defeat them.

Campfire was initially launched back in July 2022 as an invite-only experience, but it appears that more trainers are being given access to it now, so it’s worth trying to log in and see if it’s available for you.

Niantic

How to use Campfire in Pokemon Go

You can download the Campfire app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Some players have also started to see a little square button appear on Pokemon Go’s in-game map, and tapping this will take you directly to the Campfire app.

Once you’ve logged into the Campfire app and linked it to your Pokemon Go account, you’ll be able to see a map with nearby Raids on it. If you tap on one of them and choose ‘Light a Flare’ it will let people nearby know that you’re preparing for a Raid Battle there.

The idea behind this feature is that it will get people in local communities to join forces and defeat Raid Bosses together, which is something that can be difficult to plan outside of special events or Raid Hours.

If you’re using this feature, other people may temporarily be able to see your Niantic ID, your username, and your real-time location, so make sure you’re comfortable with that before proceeding and don’t share any of your personal information.

It’s worth pointing out that not everyone appears to have access to the Campfire app yet. It seems most people in the US can access it while lots of people in the UK can’t, so this might be a gradual rollout.

