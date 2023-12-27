What is a Critical Catch in Pokemon Go?

Some trainers may have heard the term “Critical Catch” in Pokemon Go, but what exactly does this mean? Here’s an explainer of a Critical Catch.

For those who have mastered the art of throwing Poke Balls in Pokemon Go, one might have seen the term “Critical Catch.”

But, what exactly does this term mean, and how does it affect trainers looking to catch creatures in the mobile game?

Here’s what you should know about Critical Catches.

Meaning of Critical Catch in Pokemon Go

Simply put, a Critical Catch in Pokemon Go is when a Poke Ball does not shake multiple times when thrown at a Pokemon. The ball will simply shake once and then the animation signifying the creature was caught will go off.

This differs from regular catch sequences, which feature multiple shakes before one knows whether the Pokemon will stay in a ball or not.

Critical Catches in Pokemon Go have generally been considered random events. However, there’s been speculation that trainers can influence the odds of a Critical Catch.

In December 2023, trainers on social media began circulating videos of Critical Catches, in which players threw a ball right when the inner circle reached its absolute minimum. Thus, some Pokemon Go players theorized that a Critical Catch can be influenced.

However, this method may or may not be foolproof. Niantic has not officially confirmed that this is, in fact, true. Additionally, more recent testing has found instances where Pokemon encountered after Raids are reportedly not subject to this method.

