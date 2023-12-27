Pokemon Go players discover huge trick to get guaranteed critical catches

The Pokemon Go community has stumbled across a potentially meta-defining trick that makes it possible to get a guaranteed critical catch on every thrown Pokeball.

Usually, catching a Pokemon in Pokemon Go is a game of luck that can be influenced by skill. Although a catch is rarely guaranteed, a well-timed spin throw massively increases the odds of success.

However, it’s possible to luck out and receive a critical catch, signaled by a unique animation of a star weaving out from the Pokeball. These are rare but effectively let trainers bypass a Pokemon’s catch rate altogether.

For years this was believed to be purely luck-based but now a trainer has discovered a method of getting a critical catch at any time.

Newly discovered Pokemon Go critical catch trick is massive

Pokemon Go players have uncovered a meta-defining trick that guarantees a critical catch every time it is pulled off. All the trick involves is throwing a Pokeball and landing it on the smallest circle possible which will always catch the targeted Pokemon with a critical catch.

Believing that they had stumbled across something big, one trainer tested it and found it to be true: “I’m not going to beat around the bush so I’ll just say my controversial statement: Critical catches can be guaranteed.”

“I’ve spent the last few weeks testing this out as I’ve had a suspicion based on some recent catches. Bottom line after all my testing: If you hit an excellent throw on a Pokemon on the smallest possible circle, it will guarantee a critical catch,” they explained revealing the method.

Others chimed in expecting to quickly disprove the theory but were instead left stunned: “Instinctively I didnt’t believe this, but I had a bunch of banked pokemon tasks to test. Although i wasn’t great at it, I had 4 excellents that i was confident were as small as i thought they could be, and it really worked each time.”

Following this others were quick to test the trick out and found similar results replying: “Oh wow. I just did an excellent throw with the smallest circle and it was a critical catch. Good to know,” and “Was thinking this was just another playground rumour, but after trying I got already 15 critical catches on purpose in 4 hours.”

While the trick has so far been verified by the community and has its uses it is tricky to pull off. Even so, if further testing proves that it works on the Galarian Birds and even Raids too then this will surely become a go-to strategy for Pokemon Go’s most skilled trainers.