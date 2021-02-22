Logo
Pokemon Go Season of Legends: date & time, Landorus, Thundurus & Tornadus Therian Formes, more

Published: 22/Feb/2021 22:59 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 23:01

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendaries in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Niantic has announced the next phase for Pokemon Go after the Kanto Tour: The Season of Legends. The three month-long celebration will focus on the series’ most popular Legendary mon’, Trainers, as well as the debut of the Therian Formes.

Pokemon Go will shift away from celebrating Gen I starting in March, and  will honor the series’ favorite Legendaries for the next three months.

Season of Legends will also mark the debut of Therian Formes for the Forces of Nature trio: Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. Here is everything we know so far.

Screenshot of Forces of Nature trio over Pokemon Go map.
Game Freak / Niantic
The Gen V Legendaries’ Therian Formes will debut in Go.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends date & start time

Season of Legends will officially kick off on March 1 at 8:00AM local time, and will run for a total of three months. The lengthy celebration will officially wrap up its final day on June 1 at 10:00AM local time.

While Niantic hasn’t revealed their full plans for the 90 day festivities, they have hinted that players will get to encounter Legendary ‘mon as well as “Legendary Trainers.”

Gen V’s Forces of Nature trio are being positioned as the face of the new season, with the debut of their Therian Formes being the main highlight of the announcement.

Screenshot of Force of Nature Pokemon Go.
Niantic / YouTube: FLW Videos
The Forces of Nature trio lead the Season of Legends.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends features

  • Debut of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus Therian Formes.
  • Season-exclusive Research: Special Research with Candy rewards for Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus.
  • New Mega-Evolved Pokemon will make their debut.
  • Different Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be in Mega-Raids starting March 1.
  • New wild spawns based on Hemispheres.

Northern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns:

  • Common: Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett. Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Spring Form Deerling.
  • Rare: Scyther, Dratini, Cottonee.

Southern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns:

  • Common: Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott.
  • Rare: Pineco, Bagon, Ferroseed, Autumn Form Deerling.
@PokemonGoAppNew Pokemon will be hatching from Eggs starting in March.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends Eggs

  • 2km: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew.
  • 5km: Drowzee, Azurill, Munna.
  • 10km: Nincada, Alomomola.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends bonus & items

  • Increased XP: Completing 5-star raids.
  • Free Remote Raid Passes: Multiple will be given out throughout the season.

While there is certainly a lot more to be revealed in the coming months, Niantic teased Trainers by stating: “You can also look forward to a series of events toward the end of the Season that will certainly be Legendary.”

While Therian Formes for the Forces of Nature trio are tantalizing enough, it appears that Pokemon Go Trainers can look forward to encountering many Legendary ‘mon throughout the three-month period. Dexerto will update this hub as soon as more info is revealed.

Fortnite pro 72hrs shows off exploit to instantly farm Gold in Arena & tournaments

Published: 22/Feb/2021 23:02

by Alan Bernal
fortnite fncs 72hrs gold bars
Epic Games / Team Liquid

Team Liquid’s Thomas ‘72hrs’ Mulligan explained how to make use of a Fortnite exploit that lets players instantly farm Gold in Arena & tournaments to quickly access Exotic weapons.

There are plenty of players trying to get a leg up on one another in FNCS Season 5. And after seeing how people can quickly acquire Gold Bars shortly after landing on the island, 72hrs is convinced this exploit must have been used before.

Gold Bars are a new currency in Fortnite since Season 5 launched, and they can be used to buy into Exotic weapons or upgrade weaponry, among other things. In the base game, Fortnite players can take Gold into consecutive matches.

This doesn’t apply for the Arena or tournament games, but 72hrs found a way that essentially gives people a way to quickly stack the currency as soon as the game begins.

To acquire Gold in the first place, players can find NPCs throughout the island to complete quests that will in-turn reward them the sought-after currency.

But 72hrs found that there are timed quests that let you keep multiple challenges active between different Fortnite matches, even in the Arena.

This means that players can go into a regular game, activate some of these quests, complete some progress toward them, immediately exit that match, and go into an FNCS game with the almost-completed quest.

After that, all you’d need to do is wrap up the quests to instantly bag Gold Bars in no time at all.

fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
Fortnite players can carry active quests into FNCS to quickly get Gold Bars at match start.

There’s a murky ‘gray-area’ using the technique, 72hrs said. He didn’t go far enough to say that this was cheating, but definitely sees Epic Games moving quickly to patch this exploit.

Of course, it’s unknown if people will be getting banned or retroactively punished for using the trick, but 72hrs was fine showing people how to use it since it’s a repeatable mechanic in Fortnite.

As more people use it, expect the devs to take notice of this and create the appropriate changes to bring some balance to FNCS, should it get out of hand.