Pokemon Go Season of Legends: date & time, Landorus, Thundurus & Tornadus Therian Formes, more

Niantic has announced the next phase for Pokemon Go after the Kanto Tour: The Season of Legends. The three month-long celebration will focus on the series’ most popular Legendary mon’, Trainers, as well as the debut of the Therian Formes.

Pokemon Go will shift away from celebrating Gen I starting in March, and will honor the series’ favorite Legendaries for the next three months.

Season of Legends will also mark the debut of Therian Formes for the Forces of Nature trio: Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. Here is everything we know so far.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends date & start time

Season of Legends will officially kick off on March 1 at 8:00AM local time, and will run for a total of three months. The lengthy celebration will officially wrap up its final day on June 1 at 10:00AM local time.

While Niantic hasn’t revealed their full plans for the 90 day festivities, they have hinted that players will get to encounter Legendary ‘mon as well as “Legendary Trainers.”

Read More: Pokemon Go Walking rewards



Gen V’s Forces of Nature trio are being positioned as the face of the new season, with the debut of their Therian Formes being the main highlight of the announcement.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends features

Debut of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus Therian Formes.

S eason-exclusive Research: Special Research with Candy rewards for Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus.

Special Research with Candy rewards for Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus. New Mega-Evolved Pokemon will make their debut.

Different Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be in Mega-Raids starting March 1.

New wild spawns based on Hemispheres.

Northern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns:

Common: Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett. Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Spring Form Deerling.

Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett. Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Spring Form Deerling. Rare: Scyther, Dratini, Cottonee.

Southern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns:

Common: Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott.

Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott. Rare: Pineco, Bagon, Ferroseed, Autumn Form Deerling.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends Eggs

2km: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew.

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew. 5km: Drowzee, Azurill, Munna.

Drowzee, Azurill, Munna. 10km: Nincada, Alomomola.

Pokemon Go Seasons of Legends bonus & items

Increased XP: Completing 5-star raids.

Completing 5-star raids. Free Remote Raid Passes: Multiple will be given out throughout the season.

While there is certainly a lot more to be revealed in the coming months, Niantic teased Trainers by stating: “You can also look forward to a series of events toward the end of the Season that will certainly be Legendary.”

Read More: Hilarious Pokemon Go glitch sabotages reward



While Therian Formes for the Forces of Nature trio are tantalizing enough, it appears that Pokemon Go Trainers can look forward to encountering many Legendary ‘mon throughout the three-month period. Dexerto will update this hub as soon as more info is revealed.