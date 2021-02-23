 What are Therian Formes in Pokemon Go? Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus forms explained - Dexerto
What are Therian Formes in Pokemon Go? Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus forms explained

Published: 23/Feb/2021 22:09

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendary in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Niantic is bringing Therian Formes to Pokemon Go with The Season of Legends event in March. But what is it exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about the special new forms for Gen V Legendary ‘mon Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Season of Legends is kicking off with the Forces of Nature trio, which are the Legendary ‘mon introduced in Black and White for the Nintendo DS. The weather-based Legendaries will get their very own Special Research starting in March.

Excitingly, the three characters’ secondary Therian Formes will also finally make their debut in the mobile title. However, Trainers unfamiliar with Gen V may be scratching their heads over what they are exactly. Below, we will explain everything you need to know about the transformations.

Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendaries in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go will get Therian Formes with Season of Legends in March 2021.

What are Therian Formes in Pokemon?

A neat feature included in Pokemon Black and White was an extensive weather and seasonal system. To take advantage of this, developer Game Freak introduced three Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature – Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus – who actually roamed around the overworld based on the atmospheric conditions.

In 2012’s Black and White 2, it was revealed the trio in the first game were in their “Incarnate Forme” and in the sequel they had new set called “Therian Formes.” The secondary transformation not only changed how the ‘mon looked physically, but also the way their stats functioned in the meta.

The alternative form could be triggered by players using the “Reveal Glass.” The Legendaries’ ability to switch between their two versions, made them a nightmare in VGC competitions – as they became extremely powerful in their versatility. This is also what makes it so exciting that the feature is making its debut in Pokemon Go.

Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Therian Formes explained

The most important thing to know about Therian is that it changes the Forces of Nature trio’s stats in a few interesting ways. Below we will list each Pokemon’s stat in their Incarnate (regular) form vs their secondary to give you an idea of how they are being changed.

Screenshot of Pokemon Legendary Tornadus Incarnate and Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Tornadus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Tornadus Incarnate

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 125
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 111
  • Total: 580

Tornadus Therian

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 80
  • Sp. Attack: 110
  • Sp. Defense: 90
  • Speed: 121
  • Total: 580

With Tornadus, we see the Flying-type lower its Attack and Special Attack by 15 points in Therian, however its Speed is boosted by 10. Its Defense and Special Defense also get a bump. The monster sacrifices attack for quickness.

Screenshot of Pokemon Legendary Thundurus Incarnate & Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Thundurus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Thundurus Incarnate

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 125
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 111
  • Total: 580

Thundurus Therian

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 105
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 145
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 101
  • Total: 580

Whereas Tornadus became much quicker, Thundurus’ Special Attack gets a substantial increase of 20 points in Therian. The ‘mon sacrifices its Speed and Attack by 10 points, but becomes a heavy hitter with special moves.

Screenshot of Legendary Pokemon Landorus Incarnate and Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Landorus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Landorus Incarnate

  • HP: 89
  • Attack: 125
  • Defense: 90
  • Sp. Attack: 115
  • Sp. Defense:  80
  • Speed: 101
  • Total: 600

Landorus Therian

  • HP: 89
  • Attack: 145
  • Defense: 90
  • Sp. Attack: 105
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 91
  • Total: 600

Lastly, Landorus sees a major 20 point boost in Attack with its Therian transformation, though at the cost of its Special Attack and Speed. The Ground/ Flying-type packs the greatest punch out of the Legendary Trio.

Screenshot of Legendary Therian Formes.
Niantic / YouTube: FLW Videos
Go players can get their hands on Therian Formes in Go this March.

Pokemon Go players will be able to get their hands on Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus’ Therian Formes starting this March. Their transformations will help kick off the Season of Legends, which will run for a total of three months.

Ever since the Forces of Nature debuted their secondary forms in 2012, they have become top tier picks in competitive battles. So it will be interesting to see how the Black and White 2 feature will shake up the mobile title’s Battle League meta.

