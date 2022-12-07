Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Shell Bell is a handy held item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it’s not the easiest to find, so here’s how you can get one for yourself.

While training your Pokemon to high levels and teaching them their most powerful moves might be the best way to win a battle, the held items you give them can also have a big impact on their performance.

One of the best held items is the Shell Bell, which boosts a Pokemon’s HP every time they land an attack on an opponent. This could be the difference between fainting and staying around long enough to win.

If you’re wondering how to get a Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got all the information you need below.

The Pokemon Company

How to get the Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can purchase a Shell Bell for ₽20,000 at the Delibird Presents Store in Levincia. If it doesn’t appear in the store, you might need to progress through the game and defeat some more Gyms first.

If you’d prefer not to shell out (get it?) for a Shell Bell, you can also get one by defeating six NPC trainers in South Province (Area Three) and then talking to the Battle League Rep at the nearby Pokemon Center.

They will give you a Shell Bell for free as a reward, which is great if you’re running low on PokeCoins in the game.

What does the Shell Bell do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

When your Pokemon is holding a Shell Bell, it will regain a little bit of HP every time it inflicts damage onto an opponent in battle.

This is especially useful for high-level Tera Raid Battles where you’ll be dishing out plenty of damage to your opponent – and restoring your health will mean you can stick around on the battlefield for longer.

Now that you know how to get the Shell Bell, check out some more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

