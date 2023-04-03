Regieleki launches in Pokemon Go Elite Raids: Dates & Times, Timed Research, more

Regieleki is set to launch in Pokemon Go for the first time in a series of Elite Raids within the game, here’s everything we know about the upcoming events.

Since the launch of the Rising Heroes season in Pokemon Go, trainers have been given a variety of events to enjoy including the upcoming Spring into Spring event.

One of the things mentioned at the beginning of Rising Heroes is the debut of Regieleki, one of the new Regi evolutions that launched with the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The electric Regi evolution is set to launch with a series of Elite Raids within the game, and here’s everything we know about them.

Pokemon Go will feature Regieleki in Elite Raids at three different times on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

11 am local time

2 pm local time

5 pm local time

Pokemon Go Regieleki Elite Raids Timed Research

Trainers who complete a Regieleki Elite Raid will receive a special Timed Research. Those who complete the tasks will earn Regirock, Regice, and Registeel candy.

Stay tuned for our article listing the Timed Research tasks as the event gets closer.

What are Elite Raids?

A newer variety of Raid Battles, Elite Raids appear in special Raid Eggs that take 24 hours to hatch before they can be battled for 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, they can only be battled in person which means no use of Remote Raid passes.

