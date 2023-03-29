Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event 2023: Cutiefly debut, costumes, more

Niantic has revealed Pokemon Go’s Spring into Spring 2023 event, which features new Flower Crown costume Pokemon as well as the debut of Cutiefly and Ribombee.

Spring is nearly here and that means Pokemon Go’s next spring-themed event is right around the corner.

Long-time Pokemon Go players will be familiar with the Spring into Spring event, which features plenty of Pokemon adorned with adorable flower crown costumes that appear out in the wild.

The 2023 version of the Spring into Spring event keeps this tradition alive, with new cherry blossom variants of the Flower Crown costumes, alongside the debut of Generation 7’s Cutiefly and Ribombee. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the 2023 Spring into Spring event in Pokemon Go.

Niantic The Happiny Hoodie Avatar item will be available during the Spring into Spring 2023 event and beyond.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the 2023 Spring into Spring event will begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and will end on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring: Cutiefly & Ribombee debut

Throughout the event, two brand new Pokemon will appear in Pokemon Go:

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Like all second-stage evolutions, trainers can evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee by using 50 Cutiefly candies.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring Costumed Pokemon

Additionally, new Flower Crown costume Pokemon will appear in the event, with 2023’s costumes featuring cherry blossoms.

The following Pokemon will appear with cherry blossom Flower Crown costumes:

Pichu*

Pikachu*

Raichu

Eevee*

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild over the course of the Spring into Spring 2023 event:

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Jigglypuff*

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Marill*

Whismur*

Buneary (Flower Crown)*

Bunnelby*

Cutiefly

Chansey (Flower Crown)*

Togetic (Flower Crown)*

Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event raids

The Spring into Spring 2023 event will include a variety of different raids for trainers to participate in:

One-star raids

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Jigglypuff*

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Cutiefly

Three-star raids

Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor*

Chansey (Flower Crown)*

Togetic (Flower Crown)*

Five-star raids

Lugia*

Mega raids

Mega Lopunny*

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event eggs

Here are the Pokemon that can hatch from 2km eggs throughout the event:

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Pichu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Togepi (Flower Crown)*

Azurill*

Happiny (Flower Crown)*

Munchlax*

Riolu*

Cutiefly

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event Field Research task encounters

The following Pokémon will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks:

Pikachu (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Chansey (Flower Crown)*

Eevee (cherry blossom Flower Crown)*

Togetic (Flower Crown)*

Pokemon Go Spring into Spring event bonuses

During the Spring into Spring 2023 event, the following bonuses will be in effect:

2x Hatch Candy

Lucky Eggs activated during the event period will last for one hour

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Additionally, trainers who complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge will receive XP, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg.

Finally, a new Avatar item called the Happiny Hoodie will be available from this event onwards.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring 2023 event for Pokemon Go! Check out all of our helpful guides:

