Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to beat 7-star Sceptile Tera Raid guide

The next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event will focus on Sceptile, the final form of Gen 3 Grass-type starter Treecko.

Following a special Raid where players could challenge Emboar, Scarlet and Violet players will have the chance to take on Sceptile with the Mightiest Mark. Treecko’s final form is normally a pure Grass-type Pokemon, but that won’t be the case in the Tera Raid.

If you’re looking to take on and defeat this powerful Pokemon, here’s everything to know about the Sceptile 7-Star Tera Raid from when it takes place to the best Pokemon to counter it.

When will Sceptile appear in Tera Raids?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-Star Sceptile Tera Raid will take place from Friday, June 28, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. It will return from Friday, July 5, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

Note that you can only catch one Sceptile per save file, though you can challenge it as many times as you want.

7-star Sceptile moves, Tera-type, and Ability

The Pokemon Company

While Sceptile is normally a pure Grass-type, Sceptile the Unrivaled has the Dragon Tera type as a nod to the Pokemon’s Grass/Dragon-type Mega Evolution.

Sceptile base stats

Pokemon Ability HP Attack Defense Special Attack Special Defense Speed Unburden (Hidden Ability) 70 85 65 105 85 120

Sceptile moves

Sceptile’s moveset for the Raid has not been confirmed, but the following are likely based on the Pokemon’s stats and typing:

Dragon Cheer

Dragon Dance

Dragon Pulse

Energy Ball

Focus Blast

Leaf Storm

Solar Beam

Sunny Day

Tera Blast

We’ll be sure to update this guide with Sceptile’s exact moveset once the event is live.

Sceptile’s main asset is its Speed, which allows it to land Special Attacks and attempt to take down opponents before they can nail any hits. However, Sceptile’s low defenses make it vulnerable, especially to physical attacks.

Of course, staying in the battle is key in these 7-Star Raids, so you’ll want to bring a Pokemon with high HP and Special Defense who’ll be able to take some hits.

Best Sceptile 7-star Tera Raid counters

Here are some of the best Pokemon to counter Sceptile with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles.

Magearna

The Gen 7 Mythical Magearna is not an easy Pokemon to get your hands on, but if you have one, it’s a great option for countering Sceptile the Unrivaled. This is thanks to its uncommon Steel/Fairy dual typing, which makes it immune to Dragon-type moves and nine types, including Grass.

In addition to its typing, Magearna has an impressive Special Attack stat that’ll help it hit Sceptile hard with super effective STAB Fairy-type moves. Its signature move, Fleur Cannon, has an impressive base power of 130, though it does lower the user’s Special Attack by two stages.

To make the most of Fleur Cannon, give Magearna the Pixie Plate to strengthen its Fairy-type attacks and use Calm Mind to boost both Special Attack and Special Defense by one stage each.

As for the rest of Magearna’s moveset, Draining Kiss lets you restore some health while dealing STAB damage, and Light Screen is a good option for reducing how much Special Attack damage your team takes.

If you don’t have Magearna, the easier-to-find Tinkaton shares the same typing, though the Hammer Pokemon’s Attack and Special Attack stats leave much to be desired.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Fleur Cannon

– Calm Mind

– Draining Kiss

– Light Screen Soul-Heart Modest Pixie Plate Fairy

Flutter Mane

This Scarlet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon is another good option for taking on Sceptile.

Flutter Mane‘s Ghost/Fairy typing gives it immunities to Dragon, Normal, and Fighting-type attacks while only being weak to Ghost and Steel, which Sceptile can’t use. It also has solid Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed, though its HP isn’t great.

Taking advantage of Flutter Mane’s typing and Special Attack will help you take down Sceptile the Unrivaled. The Pixie Plate and Focus Sash are good options for its held item, though the Leftovers is probably the best option as it restores some health every turn.

As for moveset, the most important option here is Moonblast, which deals super effective STAB damage. Fake Tears and Calm Mind are good status moves for this build; the former lowers the opponent’s Special Defense by two stages, while the latter raises the user’s Special Attack and Special Defense by one stage each.

Finally, Draining Kiss can fill the final move slot, providing a way to heal while dealing damage.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Moonblast

– Fake Tears

– Calm Mind

– Draining Kiss Protosynthesis Modest Leftovers Fairy

Sylveon

Unlike the other ideal Pokemon mentioned, Sylveon is pretty easy to come by, with the Eeveelutions being available in both Scarlet and Violet.

What really helps Sylveon is its Hidden Ability, Pixilate, which turns Normal-type moves into Fairy-type and gives them a slight boost in power.

Your main damage-dealing move here is Hyper Beam. Though it does require the user to miss the following turn to recharge, the move’s power – along with Sylveon’s high Special Attack and the benefits of Pixilate – means it shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Since Sylveon will be much slower than Sceptile, you’ll be able to take damage on the first turn, then recover some health with the Shell Bell on your turn, and repeat.

As with the previous builds, Fake Tears and Calm Mind are great for rebuffing Sceptile and buffing Sylveon, while Draining Kiss gives you another way to restore HP while chipping away at Sceptile’s health.

Pokemon Level Moves Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type 100 – Hyper Beam

– Fake Tears

– Calm Mind

– Draining Kiss Pixilate Modest Shell Bell Fairy

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Sceptile Tera Raid rewards

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Trainers who defeat this 7-Star Raid will be able to catch Sceptile, though you can only obtain one per save file. Challenging and defeating it again will only offer the regular Raid rewards.

We’ll be sure to update this page with the Raid rewards once the event is live.

Can 7-star Tera Raid Sceptile be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately for Shiny hunters, Sceptile with the Mightiest Mark cannot be Shiny. This has been true for other 7-Star Raid bosses.

However, players who catch this Sceptile can try and obtain a Shiny Treecko through breeding, using the Masuda Method to improve the odds.

Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coverage, including these guides on Mass Outbreak events and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trade codes.